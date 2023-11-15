Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA retail sales improve in September

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

15 November 2023 - 20:51
A Target store in Manhattan, New York City. Picture: ANDREW KELLY
SA’s retail sales rose 0.9% in September after nine consecutive months of decline. The increase was largely driven by higher sales of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.

Support our award-winning journalism.
