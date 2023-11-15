Investment in revitalising manufacturing could boost overall growth
Appropriate policy and political will should jolt the moribund sector and have a ripple effect across the economy
15 November 2023 - 05:00
An uptick in investment into SA’s manufacturing subsectors would have a multiplier effect on overall economic growth, bolstering GDP and increasing fiscal revenue.
This is according to economist Dr Iraj Abedian, who said targeted investment into SA’s agro-processing, meat, sugar, furniture, automotive, steel and pharmaceuticals sectors would have a positive overall effect on economic growth...
