Economy

Investment in revitalising manufacturing could boost overall growth

Appropriate policy and political will should jolt the moribund sector and have a ripple effect across the economy

BL Premium
15 November 2023 - 05:00
by Michelle Gumede

An uptick in investment into SA’s manufacturing subsectors would have a multiplier effect on overall economic growth, bolstering GDP and increasing fiscal revenue.     

This is according to economist Dr Iraj Abedian, who said targeted investment into SA’s agro-processing, meat, sugar, furniture, automotive, steel and pharmaceuticals sectors would have a positive overall effect on economic growth...

