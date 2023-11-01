Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his medium-term budget policy statement in Cape Town, November 1 2023. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has presented the 2023 medium-term budget policy statement and has maintained Treasury’s prudent stance of fiscal consolidation in the face of a revenue shortfall of R57bn this year. Business Day TV unpacked the MTBPS with Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Godongwana holds the line on fiscal consolidation
Business Day TV talks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Or listen to full audio
