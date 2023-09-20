Economy

WATCH: Retail sales shrink in July

Business Day TV talks to retail analyst Alec Abraham

20 September 2023
Shoppers wait in long queues inside a Makro store in Pretoria in this March 16 2020 file photo. Picture: BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
Retail sales are continuing on a downward spiral. In July sales fell 1.8%, the eighth straight decline. Business Day TV unpacked the print with retail analyst Alec Abraham.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

