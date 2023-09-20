July retail sales shrink as consumers struggle
Tighter monetary conditions lead to the eighth consecutive fall in retail activity
20 September 2023 - 14:27
UPDATED 20 September 2023 - 17:40
Retail trade shrank 1.8% from a year earlier in July, matching the downturn observed in June — and worse than market forecasts of a 1.2% fall — Stats SA data showed on Wednesday.
It is the eighth consecutive month of decreases in retail activity, mainly attributed to the effect of tighter monetary conditions, particularly noticeable in general dealers and retailers in hardware, paint and glass categories...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.