Retailers’ mood lifts in third quarter
Improved sentiment likely to due to inflation moving closer the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target range
19 September 2023 - 15:24
Sentiment in the retail sector improved in the third quarter, recovering most of the previous period’s losses as inflation starts to move towards the middle of the Reserve Bank’s target range — suggesting the Bank may maintain its pause in rate hikes in the medium term.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) retail trade survey released on Tuesday shows retailer confidence improved to 32 in the third quarter, from 20 in the preceding three months...
