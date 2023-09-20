Food inflation decelerates again
20 September 2023 - 20:23
SA’s food inflation decelerated further in August, in line with market expectations, reflecting the lagging effect of softer international prices.
However, the re-emergence of the El Niño phenomenon that is typically accompanied by hot, dry weather has cast a shadow on the outlook for global prices of soft commodities while the rand-dollar exchange rate was weak and vulnerable due to changing global dynamics...
