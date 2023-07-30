Lack of capital stymies BEE in agriculture — experts
The cost of funding transformation is prohibitive and there needs to be more co-ordination between stakeholders, say Agri SA, Nafu SA
30 July 2023 - 07:43
The agricultural sector has posted mixed performance on black economic empowerment (BEE).
Presenting the third Sanlam Transformation Gauge report, Lerato Ratsoma, MD at Empowerdex, said there were “a lot of improvements from last year. Ownership increased from 68% to 75%, but still below the 2021 figures. We are seeing an improvement in management and control, which must be commended.”..
