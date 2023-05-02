This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Absa PMI improves but remains in contractionary territory

Manufacturing activity picked up slightly in April, though it is still below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction

02 May 2023 - 12:07 Andries Mahlangu
A worker drives a forklift to transport a crate of aluminium cans in the warehouse of a manufacturing plant in Springs, Gauteng. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s manufacturing activity improved a little in April but remained below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction, a survey compiled by Bureau for Economic Research (BER) in partnership with Absa Bank showed on Tuesday.

The monthly survey provides a snapshot of the health of the energy-intensive manufacturing sector, which contributes about 14% to the country’s GDP.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 49.8 index points, from 48.1 in March, boosted by more efficient supply chains rather than demand dynamics.

“The underlying survey results suggest that the sector experienced another tough month at the start of the second quarter amid intense load-shedding hurting output, and demand remaining under pressure,” BER senior economist Lisette de Schepper said in a statement.

The business activity and new sales orders indices deteriorated further month on month, hobbled in part by the electricity crisis. However, the inventory index surged to 58.8, the highest level since mid-2022.

The rapid rise in stock levels of materials and goods used in the production process could have been caused by improved deliveries of goods, according to the survey.

The other option is that weak demand for final goods or disruptions in the production process as a result of the electricity shortage could have driven inventories of inputs higher during the reporting period.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

SA’s factory activity improves in October

Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Economy
6 months ago

Economic activity shrinks for fourth month as power crisis bites deeper

BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Economy
6 months ago

Private-sector activity falls to lowest since December 2021

Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in ...
Economy
6 months ago
