Steel and engineering sector calls for all hands on deck to solve energy crisis

The cost of alternative solutions for energy-intensive industries is prohibitive, says Seifsa

17 January 2023 - 19:13 Michelle Gumede

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) is calling on the government to increase private sector participation in the generation and supply of electricity, saying there is a natural incentive for businesses to solve the crisis.

The steel and engineering sector accounts for 26% of manufacturing, making it the second-largest component of this sector after agro-processing...

