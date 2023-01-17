Economy

Mining output falls for 10th straight month in November

Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore and diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding

17 January 2023 - 13:02 Thuletho Zwane

Mining production declined for the 10th consecutive month in November, with the numbers worse than market expectations, as persistent load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on the sector.

Stats SA said on Tuesday that mining activity slumped 9% on an annual basis compared with the 6.9% median estimate of a Thomson Reuters survey of economists. Hardest hit were platinum group metals (PGMs), where output declined 22%, followed by iron ore and diamonds...

