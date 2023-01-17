China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Class action against Anglo American may set a precedent for tackling companies that trample on human rights
The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of 2023
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
The group aims to raise up to R600m through the rights issue and an additional R100m in a broad-based BEE deal
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Liu He’s visit to the Swiss ski resort is the first trip abroad by a high-level Chinese delegation since Beijing dropped its Covid-19 curbs in December
East London-based world champion says the race remains one of his favourites, and prizes training and racing on the uMzimkhulu River
Last used to power the RX-8, the Wankel engine is now fitted as a range extender in Mazda’s new plug-in hybrid
Mining production declined for the 10th consecutive month in November, with the numbers worse than market expectations, as persistent load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on the sector.
Stats SA said on Tuesday that mining activity slumped 9% on an annual basis compared with the 6.9% median estimate of a Thomson Reuters survey of economists. Hardest hit were platinum group metals (PGMs), where output declined 22%, followed by iron ore and diamonds...
Mining output falls for 10th straight month in November
