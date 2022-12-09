Kumba slashes production guidance due to Transnet’s poor rail network

Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
When ordinary women and men have unbridled access to justice in their communities, on their terms, they feel more empowered and connected
The bill promotes access to healthcare and protection by law-enforcement agencies for sex workers
Learn about the candidates vying for top posts at the governing party’s elective conference
Kumba and other miners rely heavily on Transnet’s infrastructure to move their dry-bulk commodities such as iron ore and coal to customers
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran
It's true that cycling events try their best to make money, but there's a point to such fund-raising
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
Kumba Iron Ore has slashed its 2022 production guidance and that for the next two years to better manage stock levels on its mines as state-owned transport entity Transnet battles to get its rail infrastructure to operate at full capacity.
Kumba and other miners rely heavily on Transnet’s infrastructure to move their dry-bulk commodities such as iron ore and coal to customers as far afield as China.
The poor rail network is projected to cost the mining industry at least R50bn in lost revenue in 2022, according to the Minerals Council.
In a quarterly update on Friday, Kumba said it now expects production of iron ore to be 37-million tonnes for 2022, down from an earlier estimate of 38-40-million.
For 2023, it expects production of 35-37-million tonnes, down from 39-41-millon tonnes.
Kumba’s share price ended 1.28% lower at R507.45 on the JSE on Friday, having gained more than 30% since the start of November in line with a recovery in iron-ore prices.
“Following a tough first half operationally, production and sales were disrupted in October 2022 by the two-week wage strike at Transnet with the subsequent delay and extended shutdown for the annual logistics maintenance programme adding further constraints,” CEO Mpumi Zikalala said in a statement.
“While the iron-ore export channel has reopened, ongoing operational challenges have resulted in lower throughput than expected.”
Kumba joined coal miner Thungela Resources which also highlighted issues at Transnet in a trading update on Thursday. Poor rail performance affected its ability move coal to port, it said.
For its part, Transnet has been working to restore the reliability of its network through various initiatives. It is working with a range of stakeholders, including its clients, to stamp out incidents of copper cable theft. Coal customers have provided additional specialised task teams and drone technologies in hotspots to supplement existing security resources on the North corridor.
Transnet is also conducting maintenance on its rail network and investing in new capacity through the procurement of additional locomotives to meet customer demand.
An efficient and reliable rail network is seen as vital to unlocking SA’s growth potential. Transnet also owns the country’s ports and container terminals.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kumba slashes production guidance due to Transnet’s poor rail network
Kumba and other miners rely heavily on Transnet’s infrastructure to move their dry-bulk commodities such as iron ore and coal to customers
Kumba Iron Ore has slashed its 2022 production guidance and that for the next two years to better manage stock levels on its mines as state-owned transport entity Transnet battles to get its rail infrastructure to operate at full capacity.
Kumba and other miners rely heavily on Transnet’s infrastructure to move their dry-bulk commodities such as iron ore and coal to customers as far afield as China.
The poor rail network is projected to cost the mining industry at least R50bn in lost revenue in 2022, according to the Minerals Council.
In a quarterly update on Friday, Kumba said it now expects production of iron ore to be 37-million tonnes for 2022, down from an earlier estimate of 38-40-million.
For 2023, it expects production of 35-37-million tonnes, down from 39-41-millon tonnes.
Kumba’s share price ended 1.28% lower at R507.45 on the JSE on Friday, having gained more than 30% since the start of November in line with a recovery in iron-ore prices.
“Following a tough first half operationally, production and sales were disrupted in October 2022 by the two-week wage strike at Transnet with the subsequent delay and extended shutdown for the annual logistics maintenance programme adding further constraints,” CEO Mpumi Zikalala said in a statement.
“While the iron-ore export channel has reopened, ongoing operational challenges have resulted in lower throughput than expected.”
Kumba joined coal miner Thungela Resources which also highlighted issues at Transnet in a trading update on Thursday. Poor rail performance affected its ability move coal to port, it said.
For its part, Transnet has been working to restore the reliability of its network through various initiatives. It is working with a range of stakeholders, including its clients, to stamp out incidents of copper cable theft. Coal customers have provided additional specialised task teams and drone technologies in hotspots to supplement existing security resources on the North corridor.
Transnet is also conducting maintenance on its rail network and investing in new capacity through the procurement of additional locomotives to meet customer demand.
An efficient and reliable rail network is seen as vital to unlocking SA’s growth potential. Transnet also owns the country’s ports and container terminals.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Listed mining shares set for best performance in months
Anglo American expects production boost over next three years
Kumba earnings down as iron-ore prices fall from record highs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Exxaro leads fall among miners amid Transnet strike
Open iron ore export channel to private sector, partnerships, says miner
Train wreck: how Transnet derailed SA business
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.