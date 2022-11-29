Slide in jobless rate defies economy’s sombre signals

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The problem is significant: a party deep in electoral decay and it may be even too late to have good ideas
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
SA’s largest alcohol producer cut off supplies when illegal duty-free sales came to light
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
Richard Holmes marks the anniversary of a world-changing achievement by Prof Chris Barnard and his maverick surgeons
SA’s latest unemployment rate has surprised, falling to its lowest since the first quarter of 2021 and marking the largest recorded improvement in the labour market since the current employment data series started.
But even though SA has created a record 1.48-million jobs over the past year — 81% in the formal sector of the economy — the employment numbers are still not back at their level before the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy has added back a total of 1.62-million jobs since the initial Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in early 2020...
