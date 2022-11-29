Economy

Slide in jobless rate defies economy’s sombre signals

Record 1.48-million jobs created in a year, but the improvements are out of step with economic signals

29 November 2022 - 12:17 Thuletho Zwane
SA’s latest unemployment rate has surprised, falling to its lowest since the first quarter of 2021 and marking the largest recorded improvement in the labour market since the current employment data series started.

But even though SA has created a record 1.48-million jobs over the past year — 81% in the formal sector of the economy — the employment numbers are still not back at their level before the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy has added back a total of 1.62-million jobs since the initial Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in early 2020...

