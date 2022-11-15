×

Economy

Pressure on consumers intensifies in third quarter

The public’s credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer index

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 13:25 Lindiwe Tsobo
UPDATED 15 November 2022 - 16:31

Consumer credit health deteriorated further in the third quarter, albeit at a moderating pace, amid high inflation and interest rates, data from the latest TransUnion SA consumer credit index (CCI) shows.

The CCI fell one point in the third quarter to 48, according to a reading released on Tuesday. The index measures the health of consumer credit, with 50 the midway point between improvement and deterioration...

