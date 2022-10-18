×

Godongwana expected to pencil in 3% to cover public sector wage increases

Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP

18 October 2022 - 20:08 Thuletho Zwane

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to pencil in 3% in the expenditure framework — the government’s latest wage offer that only the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has accepted — when he presents the medium-term budget policy statement next week.

Absa chief economist Peter Worthington told Business Day the 3%, on top of the 1.5% notch progression and the R1,000 per month post-tax cash gratuity, would “nudge up” the deficit and debt ratios if the amount is not funded by higher projected tax collections or expenditure cuts...

