They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
In the week before finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his medium-term budget policy statement, economists have come up with a rather specific wish list aimed at alleviating some of SA’s biggest woes.
They urge Godongwana to implement measures that will prioritise policies that grow the economy, address Eskom’s financial issues head-on, and stimulate reform to regain investor confidence...
What economists will look for in medium-term budget
