Economy

Access to credit will speed up job creation, says economist

Government can help fill the ‘massive’ gap between formal and regulated micro-lending industry, according to Roelof Botha

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 16:34 Nico Gous

Granting lower income groups in SA easier access to credit will speed up the pace of job creation in SA, according to economist Roelof Botha.

Speaking to Business Day on Thursday after the release of the latest Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index (Afhri), Botha said SA’s microlending industry consists of two segments...

