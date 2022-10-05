×

Economy

Private-sector activity falls to lowest since December 2021

Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries

05 October 2022 - 14:29 Thuletho Zwane

Private-sector activity in September fell to its lowest reading since December 2021 as a result of worsening Eskom blackouts and the rising cost of living, which hindered business activity and customer demand.

The S&P Global SA PMI released on Wednesday shows that private sector activity fell below the 50 neutral mark to 49.2 in September from 51.7 in the prior month...

