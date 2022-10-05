Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The Gauteng government, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund have launched a R300m debt fund to help small businesses in the province’s townships.
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund aims to help township businesses that do not qualify for funding from the formal banking sector get access to much needed capital. The Gauteng government, the IDC and the SA SME Fund have each contributed R100m towards the fund...
Gauteng helps launch R300m debt fund for township businesses
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a joint initiative of the Gauteng government, the IDC and the SA SME Fund
