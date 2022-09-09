×

Treasury cites fiscal stability as it seeks to pare down income grant

Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD

09 September 2022 - 05:10 Thando Maeko

The Treasury has shot down the idea of extending the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, proposing a new form of income support for 4.4-million fewer people that it said was a more acceptable compromise that will maintain SA’s fiscal stability.

The proposals, contained in a Treasury document obtained by Business Day, are based on a confidential paper, also in Business Day’s possession, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office divides the 10.5-million recipients of the R350-a-month SRD grant into the “extremely poor”, “very poor” and “poor”...

