Treasury cites fiscal stability as it seeks to pare down income grant

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Hanratty says doing deals when asset prices are depressed is better than in a bull market
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Condolences flood in from Britain and around the world after the queen dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
The new Mike Tyson biopic, a docuseries, tragic true story, detective work and impressive pizzas — what to stream
The Treasury has shot down the idea of extending the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, proposing a new form of income support for 4.4-million fewer people that it said was a more acceptable compromise that will maintain SA’s fiscal stability.
The proposals, contained in a Treasury document obtained by Business Day, are based on a confidential paper, also in Business Day’s possession, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office divides the 10.5-million recipients of the R350-a-month SRD grant into the “extremely poor”, “very poor” and “poor”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Treasury cites fiscal stability as it seeks to pare down income grant
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
The Treasury has shot down the idea of extending the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, proposing a new form of income support for 4.4-million fewer people that it said was a more acceptable compromise that will maintain SA’s fiscal stability.
The proposals, contained in a Treasury document obtained by Business Day, are based on a confidential paper, also in Business Day’s possession, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office divides the 10.5-million recipients of the R350-a-month SRD grant into the “extremely poor”, “very poor” and “poor”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.