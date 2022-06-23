National Pressure is on SA to align energy plans with climate commitments Adding more coal-fired power is not a red line but won't make things easier, says US treasury’s climate counsellor B L Premium

The financing promises that SA has received from countries in Europe and the US is increasing pressure on the government to align plans for the country’s future energy mix with carbon emission reduction commitments it made in 2021.

SA’s revised nationally determined contribution (NDC) submitted at COP26 in Glasgow last year committed the country to reduce domestic carbon emissions within a target range of between 350-million tonnes and 420-million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2030, and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. That would be a reduction of about 20%-33% from current emissions by 2030...