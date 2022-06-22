Inflation breaches upper level of Bank’s target range
Consumer inflation for May accelerated to 6.5%, well above market expectations, amid relentless increases in food and petrol prices
22 June 2022 - 11:07
SA’s annual consumer inflation for May accelerated to 6.5%, well above market expectations, amid relentless increases in food and petrol prices.
Stats SA said on Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.5% in May, breaching the Reserve Bank’s upper limit of 6%. This is the highest reading since January 2017, when the inflation rate was 6.6%, and well above market expectations of 6.2%...
