Inflation breaches upper level of Bank’s target range

Stats SA said on Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.5% in May, breaching the Reserve Bank’s upper limit of 6%. This is the highest reading since January 2017, when the inflation rate was 6.6%, and well above market expectations of 6.2%...