ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation tipped to hit top of target range
Forecast is for headline rate to touch 6% in May as food and petrol prices climbed, says FNB
19 June 2022 - 16:10
Inflation will be firmly in focus this week, with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to have continued its relentless upward climb in May and possibly even breached the upper 6% limit of the target band.
Annual CPI remained unchanged in April at 5.9%, marking the 12th consecutive month in which annual inflation had been higher than the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range. ..
