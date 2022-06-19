×

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation tipped to hit top of target range

Forecast is for headline rate to touch 6% in May as food and petrol prices climbed, says FNB

19 June 2022 - 16:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

Inflation will be firmly in focus this week, with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to have continued its relentless upward climb in May and possibly even breached the upper 6% limit of the target band. 

Annual CPI remained unchanged in April at 5.9%, marking the 12th consecutive month in which annual inflation had been higher than the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range. ..

