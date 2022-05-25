NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Experts warn of drastic impact of Ukraine war on global economy
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda
25 May 2022 - 22:30
The Russia-Ukraine war was in focus at this year’s World Economic Forum and experts have warned that the war will continue to affect the global economy for years. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
