WATCH: Vunani CEO Butana Khoza on group’s soaring profit
Business Day TV talks to Khoza after the diversified financial services group reported triple digit earnings growth
25 May 2022 - 22:26
Vunani has reported triple digit earnings growth, with profit soaring to R71.1m. The diversified financial services group benefited from a strong showing by its fund management unit and a recovery at its insurance business. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Butana Khoza for more insight.
