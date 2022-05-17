×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What’s in store for SA’s agri sector?

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst and former CEO of AgBiz John Purchase

17 May 2022 - 23:18
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Inflation and food security are key concerns globally, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict is putting further strain on prices. Business Day TV discussed the state of SA’s agricultural sector with independent analyst and former CEO of AgBiz John Purchase.

