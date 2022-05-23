AfDB working with Bank of America to raise funds for SA’s just energy transition
23 May 2022 - 19:56
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it is working closely with the SA government and the Bank of America to raise as much as $27bn to support the country’s just energy transition.
The figure was first announced at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SA investment conference in March. However, it was not clear then if the $27bn formed part of the $8.5bn that was launched as part of COP26 to support the country through just transition interventions, power sector decarbonisation and economic diversification into future energy sectors, including electric vehicles and green hydrogen...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now