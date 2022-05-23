Economy AfDB working with Bank of America to raise funds for SA’s just energy transition B L Premium

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it is working closely with the SA government and the Bank of America to raise as much as $27bn to support the country’s just energy transition.

The figure was first announced at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SA investment conference in March. However, it was not clear then if the $27bn formed part of the $8.5bn that was launched as part of COP26 to support the country through just transition interventions, power sector decarbonisation and economic diversification into future energy sectors, including electric vehicles and green hydrogen...