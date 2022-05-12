Activity in mining and factory production is starting to slow
FNB economists say the prolonged strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA gold mining operations has depressed gold output
12 May 2022 - 17:16
The slowdown in global economic activity and demand combined with load-shedding in the domestic economy has weighed on mining and manufacturing production in the country.
Stats SA reported on Thursday that mining production decreased 9.3% in March 2022 compared with March 2021. This is the steepest decline in mining activity since June 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now