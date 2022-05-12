Economy Activity in mining and factory production is starting to slow FNB economists say the prolonged strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA gold mining operations has depressed gold output B L Premium

The slowdown in global economic activity and demand combined with load-shedding in the domestic economy has weighed on mining and manufacturing production in the country.

Stats SA reported on Thursday that mining production decreased 9.3% in March 2022 compared with March 2021. This is the steepest decline in mining activity since June 2020...