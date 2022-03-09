PODCAST | Black gold: where does SA stand with oil at the moment?

To date, Brent Crude is up more than 85% over the last year, owing to demand as economic activity has picked up around the world. That has been pushed even more in recent weeks by Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, invading Ukraine.

Oil prices jumped on last week as supply disruptions mounted following sanctions imposed on Russian banks amid the Ukraine crisis. This had led traders to scramble for alternative sources of oil in an already squeezed market.

Mano details how the global oil market could react to the conflict in Russia; options for the government to ease the shock of price increases on consumers and possible monetary policy interventions.

Topics of discussion include factors currently affecting global oil prices, as well as local fuel rates; the effects of higher oil prices on the global economy; the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on emerging-market sentiment; and thoughts pertaining to SA’s latest round of load-shedding.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.