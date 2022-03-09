Economy Fundi Tshazibana rotates to CEO of banking regulator The three deputy governors of the Reserve Bank have been rotated into new roles as the Bank looks to develop well-rounded central bankers B L Premium

The Reserve Bank has appointed deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana as CEO of the Prudential Authority (PA), SA’s banking regulator, replacing Kuben Naidoo, from April.

It forms part of the Bank’s plan to expose senior officials to all areas of its work, something that has long been favoured by governor Lesetja Kganyago. It was also implemented in the years when he headed the Treasury as director-general. In 2021, the Bank’s COO and its group executive for currency management swapped roles. Mogam Pillay took over as COO and Pradeep Maharaj assumed Pillay’s currency portfolio...