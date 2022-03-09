Economy Business confidence lifts, but Russia casts a cloud RMB/BER index improved to 46 in the first quarter from 43 in the previous three months, driven by vehicles, wholesaling and manufacturing B L Premium

Business sentiment improved in the first quarter, though the respite may be short-lived as the survey was largely conducted before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent supply shocks globally.

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index increased to 46 in the first quarter of 2022 from 43 in the previous three months, was driven by improvements in the vehicle, wholesale and manufacturing sectors. Sentiment among retailers and building contractors edged lower, however...