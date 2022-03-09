Business confidence lifts, but Russia casts a cloud
RMB/BER index improved to 46 in the first quarter from 43 in the previous three months, driven by vehicles, wholesaling and manufacturing
09 March 2022 - 14:06
Business sentiment improved in the first quarter, though the respite may be short-lived as the survey was largely conducted before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent supply shocks globally.
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index increased to 46 in the first quarter of 2022 from 43 in the previous three months, was driven by improvements in the vehicle, wholesale and manufacturing sectors. Sentiment among retailers and building contractors edged lower, however...
