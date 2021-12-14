Economy Consumer confidence barely up in quarter four Consumer confidence ticked up one index point in quarter four, but it remains negative with Omicron bans likely to drag it down further B L Premium

Consumer confidence improved marginally in the fourth quarter, but remains depressed and a fourth wave of the pandemic driven by the new Omicron variant and travel bans against SA are likely to dent sentiment further.

The latest FNB/Bureau of Economic Research consumer confidence index (CCI), edged up to -9 from -10 in the previous quarter as households’ views on the economic outlook and their financial prospect improved slightly. ..