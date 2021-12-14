Consumer confidence barely up in quarter four
Consumer confidence ticked up one index point in quarter four, but it remains negative with Omicron bans likely to drag it down further
14 December 2021 - 12:13
Consumer confidence improved marginally in the fourth quarter, but remains depressed and a fourth wave of the pandemic driven by the new Omicron variant and travel bans against SA are likely to dent sentiment further.
The latest FNB/Bureau of Economic Research consumer confidence index (CCI), edged up to -9 from -10 in the previous quarter as households’ views on the economic outlook and their financial prospect improved slightly. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now