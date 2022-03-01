Manufacturing sends out optimistic signals of recovery
Activity in a large number of sectors is above that seen before Covid-19 struck, says PwC report
01 March 2022 - 15:05
Increased activity in the manufacturing sector has led analysts to believe SA will reach pre-pandemic levels of GDP this year, earlier than initially forecast.
However, they warned that current improvements in the manufacturing sector could be short-lived as geopolitical tensions pose extensive threats to the global supply chain. This in turn will have cost implications for the domestic economy and also hurt sentiment...
