Budget 2022

All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in Parliament

23 February 2022 - 12:53

Opinion

We need a ‘good news’ budget but with a ...

A speech that is honest about the challenges SA faces will indicate to South Africans and the global market that we ...

By Ross Harvey
WATCH: Budget 2022 preview

Michael Avery and guests preview the 2022 budget speech

Industry calls for sugar tax to be scrapped immediately

SA Canegrowers Association says the budget must promote job creation, but ‘the sugar tax does exactly the opposite’

By Bekezela Phakathi
Godongwana expected to deliver ‘good news’ budget, but economists urge ...

Tax collections could come in as much as R200bn higher than estimated but economists warn  the revenue overruns won’t ...

Hilary Joffe
Columnist
