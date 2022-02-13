Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Pace of inflation expected to slow slightly Consumer price increases for January will take centre stage against the backdrop of global uncertainty B L Premium

Consumer inflation data for January will take centre stage this week against the backdrop of market uncertainty about the direction of global inflation and interest rates.

Two weeks ago the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates for the second consecutive meeting and upgraded its inflation forecast for 2022, citing higher international oil prices and higher domestic electricity tariffs...