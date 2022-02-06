ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Index will take the temperature of business confidence
Mining and manufacturing numbers for December are due on Wednesday
06 February 2022 - 16:30
The week ahead will provide further detail on how business confidence is holding up in a pandemic, corruption and riot-ravaged SA, but politics may overshadow economic data ahead of the budget announcement this month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address on Thursday and is expected to detail progress by the government in its plans to attract foreign investment and help kick-start an economy still battling to recover from Covid-19...
