WATCH: Eskom sheds light on the state of the power grid
Business Day TV speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer
02 February 2022 - 21:16
Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding. That’s as breakdowns at the state utility’s power stations have put the grid under pressure. Stage 2 blackouts cost SA about R470m a day, according to recent calculations by Eskom. Business Day TV caught up with Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer for an update on the grid.
