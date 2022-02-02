National

WATCH: Eskom sheds light on the state of the power grid

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer

02 February 2022 - 21:16
Picture: 123RF/BEERCRAFTER
Picture: 123RF/BEERCRAFTER

Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding. That’s as breakdowns at the state utility’s power stations have put the grid under pressure. Stage 2 blackouts cost SA about R470m a day, according to recent calculations by Eskom. Business Day TV caught up with Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer for an update on the grid.

Stage 2 load-shedding back due to maintenance backlog

Eskom implements year’s first outage to prevent ‘catastrophic blackout’
