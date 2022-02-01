BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Animal spirits
Michael Avery talks to Chris Holdsworth about events of the past week to give investors a better grip on what lies ahead
It was rough sees in local and global markets last week, with the JSE all share giving back 1.84%, driven largely by Monday’s heavy selling.
Inflation fears, and interest rate hikes set the scene for sell-offs in growth counters, aided by the Ukraine-Russia standoff, which sparked alarm in the energy sector. Sasol ended the week just over 10% higher.
Data out on Sunday shows China’s factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of Covid-19 and tough lockdowns hit production and demand.
Tensions over Ukraine remain a thorn in the market’s side, with concerns that a Russian invasion would also cut vital gas supplies to Western Europe.
To find what the animal spirits are telling us, Michael is joined by Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec Wealth and Investment
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.