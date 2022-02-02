Companies

WATCH: Ascendis Health not planning to delist

Business Day TV speaks to group CFO and interim CEO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga

02 February 2022 - 21:10
Ascendis Health has no plans to delist despite its move to sell three of its remaining businesses for R802m. Business Day TV spoke to  group CFO and interim CEO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga for more detail.

