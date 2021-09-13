Economy

Lagging investment in SA puts brakes on economic recovery

Most economists agree that for SA to make headway in addressing unemployment, fixed investment has to expand

13 September 2021 - 15:48 Lynley Donnelly

SA may be seeing a steady economic recovery after the worst ravages of Covid-19, but investment, a crucial ingredient in the battle to create jobs, is lagging far behind. 

Not even a substantial GDP rebasing, which revealed that the economy was 11% larger that previously thought, has managed to put a shine on SA’s investment levels. ..

