Distell update flags supply chain logjam

SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, has flagged another strong performance of its local business but has warned that SA’s port issues and lockdowns in key markets hit international demand in its half-year to end-December.

In a voluntary update ahead of its annual general meeting later on Thursday, the owner of Nederburg wines and Amarula said group revenue rose about 15%, though international revenue fell. The single-revenue decline in revenue was partly due to Covid-19 restrictions in Taiwan that closed bars and hit whisky consumption, while SA port disruptions in July affected wine exports...