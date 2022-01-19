Economy Retail sales rise 3.3% in November, boosted by Black Friday Increase was bigger than expected but the spectre of rising inflation could dampen shoppers’ enthusiasm in the year ahead B L Premium

Retail sales surged more than expected to an annual rate of 3.3% in November, the highest since mid-June 2021, fuelled by the Black Friday shopping spree.

Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods were the biggest beneficiaries as consumers rushed to snap up special offers that mark the start of the festive season sales period. General dealers also reported brisk sales, Stats SA said in a statement on Wednesday...