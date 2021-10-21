Steel strike ends with Numsa inking deal ‘for sake of workers’
Union members lost about R300m during the three-week strike
21 October 2021 - 10:02
UPDATED 21 October 2021 - 23:21
The eight days it took National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) bosses to finally agree on the employers’ final offer of a 6% wage increase cost metalworkers R100m in lost wages, taking their losses to about R300m during the three-week strike, which cost the metals and engineering sector R600m.
In a media briefing on Thursday, however, Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said workers "will bounce back, there is no doubt about it"...
