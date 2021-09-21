Economy CONSOLIDATION Can SA maintain fiscal rebalancing, Fitch asks Government still faces challenges to stabilise debt despite better-than-expected performance and tax revenues, says ratings agency B L Premium

A robust economic recovery and better-than-forecast tax collection have boosted SA’s chances of achieving its fiscal consolidation aims, Fitch Ratings said, even as it warned this might not be sustained.

And the conditions have not created space for the government to meet new demands for increased spending...