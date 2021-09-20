Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The stick or the carrot - which vaccination strategy should SA be using?
Mandatory vaccination and its economic implications are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Keymanthri Moodley, director at The Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University.
Formed 18 years ago, the centre was created to work on ethical issues around health.
Around the world, governments and various public and private sector players are instituting mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies for their workers and environments, two of the most famous local examples being Discovery and Curro.
Moodley was one of the first experts in SA to call for mandatory vaccination policies. She argues that these are nothing new within the context of modern society where certain school-going children have to vaccinate against diseases outside of Covid-19, and entry into many parts of East Africa requires a yellow fever vaccination certificate.
Moodley and her team have, over the years, worked on a number of immunisation projects with the World Health Organisation, including ebola vaccines in Africa, HIV and Aids, recently turning their attention to Covid-19 and the various ethical issues that it raises.
Topics of discussion include the prevalence of vaccine mandates for diseases other than Covid-19, issues driving current vaccination hesitancy around the world, vaccinations as a tool for economic recovery, strategies for implementing vaccination drives, and the rate at which different private and public sector organisations are working to develop such policies.
