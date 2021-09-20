PODCAST | The stick or the carrot - which vaccination strategy should SA be using?

Mandatory vaccination and its economic implications are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Prof Keymanthri Moodley, director at The Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at Stellenbosch University.

Formed 18 years ago, the centre was created to work on ethical issues around health.

Around the world, governments and various public and private sector players are instituting mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies for their workers and environments, two of the most famous local examples being Discovery and Curro.

