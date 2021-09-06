Economy Economic cost of climate change could be six times worse than expected Global GDP could be 37% smaller by 2100 than it would have been without climate change

The economic effects of climate change may be substantially worse than previously thought, particularly in the developing world.

That is according to a new economic modelling analysis by a team of researchers from European and US universities, published on Monday in the Environmental Research Letters journal. It suggests that the economic damage from climate change may be six times higher by the end of this century than previously estimated...