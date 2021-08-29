Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Shadow of July’s unrest expected to haunt the economy Economy affected by several supply-side disruptions B L Premium

Economic data out this week is likely to show the lingering impact of the recent looting and unrest as well as the Transnet cyberattack on export and manufacturing activity.

The SA economy was buffeted by several supply-side and confidence shocks during July which disrupted supply chains, industrial output, and demand for manufactured goods...