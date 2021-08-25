Economy Households better able to manage debt, new Altron index shows Fintech unit says a tool to measure repayment of loans reflects an improvement since the beginning of the pandemic BL PREMIUM

New data from listed technology group Altron’s financial technology (fintech) unit shows that the average household in SA is now better able to manage and incur debt than before the pandemic.

Altron on Wednesday launched a new index, called the Altron Fintech Household Financial Resilience Index (Afhri), which was created in partnership with Roelof Botha, an economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group. ..