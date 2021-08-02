Economy Business Day Spotlight PODCAST | FNB CEO outlines response to aid consumers and businesses rebuilding after the unrest Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by FNB CEO Jacques Celliers to shed light on the issues

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the effects of recent unrest on banking giantFNB’s operations and efforts by corporates in SA to help consumers and businesses cope with the resulting fallout.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jacques Celliers, FNB’s CEO, to shed light on the issues...