PODCAST | FNB CEO outlines response to aid consumers and businesses rebuilding after the unrest
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by FNB CEO Jacques Celliers to shed light on the issues
02 August 2021 - 14:42
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the effects of recent unrest on banking giantFNB’s operations and efforts by corporates in SA to help consumers and businesses cope with the resulting fallout.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jacques Celliers, FNB’s CEO, to shed light on the issues...
