PODCAST | What will is take for SA's businesses to recover?

Theunissen talks about some of the action and discussions being held behind the scenes between government, business and other economic players to get SA back on the road to recovery. He says businesspeople are generally dejected at the moment, but the resilience that South Africans have show in the past in overcoming adversity would likely be an asset at this time.

Through a written submission, we also hear from the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), which was meant to be part of the discussion.

Refilwe Monageng, Nafcoc's Gauteng spokesperson, says “We need government, now more than ever, to expedite their efforts to provide comprehensive relief to our workers, employers and communities as soon as possible. Urgent interventions must be implemented to safeguard small business owners from being further impacted.”

The organisation says there are many options available to government, including further support through the Unemployment Insurance Fund, tax relief and debt amnesty provisions.

The discussion focuses on the work of JCCI; the impact of unrest in Gauteng and KZN on SA’s economy; the importance of Johannesburg as an economic hub; stories of businesses that have been destroyed or harmed by looters; efforts being made to help affected businesses get back on their feet; rising cases of unrest around the world; how Covid-19 has exposed cracks in modern societies and the economic system; and an outlook for SA’s recovery.

